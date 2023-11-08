﻿
CSL champion Shanghai Port eyes better results in Asia

After winning its second Chinese Super League title, Shanghai Port's Spanish manager, Javier Pereira, looks for improved results in the AFC Champions League.
Shanghai Port held a championship celebration on Tuesday evening during which players celebrated their Chinese Super League success with fans at the SAIC Pudong Arena.

The club recently captured its second CSL title after defeating its closest rival and eventual runner-up Shandong Taishan at the SAIC Pudong Arena with one round left to play.

Port had a 14-point lead mid-season and should have clinched the title early.

Shanghai Port players and staff celebrate their CSL success with fans at SAIC Pudong Arena on Tuesday.

"We had a strong start to the season, but like in life, there are ups and downs," remarked Port's Spanish manager, Javier Pereira. "When we missed points in league matches, the elimination from the AFC Champions League put mental pressure and a burden on the players."

Pereira was relieved after the club won the CSL title.

"The league title is what I value most, as it shows the consistency and sustainability of a team," he told reporters. "But Shanghai Port needs better performance on the Asian stage and to prove itself a quality team."

After a strong start, the team's late-season performance, including its elimination from the AFC Champions League qualifier, raised doubts among fans and the media.

Six Shanghai Port players dedicate their championship medals to Xu Genbao, the veteran coach who nurtured them in Chongming.

Home fans turned their backs on the team when Port lost to Thailand's BG Pathum United in an AFC Champions League playoff in August.

Midfielder Cai Huikang expressed his discontent with the fans' reaction in a social media post, which triggered backlash from the fans. Cai was forced to apologize and was fined by the club.

Pereira believes the squad has placed too much reliance on scorer Wu Lei and Brazilian midfielder Oscar during the past season.

"I hope all players can improve together, to give them (Wu and Oscar) more support and raise the team's ability as a whole in the future," he said.

Captain Oscar played all 30 league matches in the season.

Oscar played in all 30 league matches. He is likely the only remaining international star player in the CSL after the departure of Shandong's Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

"Five years ago (when the club won the first CSL title), we had strong teammates like Hulk and Elkeson," Oscar said. "Now, as captain, I'm under pressure to lead the team to victory in every game."

"People around me know about my personality. I don't encourage others too much with words, but I work hard in training and in matches," he said.

Wu Lei, who returned to his hometown club from La Liga's Espanyol last year, had an incredible season as well.

Wu Lei signs an autograph for a fan.

"We did feel the pressure when there was a dip in performance," Wu said. "But what's important is that we held on to it."

With 18 goals, Wu is the top scorer among Chinese players in the CSL.

"My next goal is to win the 2024 Super Cup with my team and then more titles in the coming season," he said.

City rival Shanghai Shenhua finished sixth in the league. Two teams, Dalian and Shenzhen, were relegated from the top-tier competition.

Source: SHINE
