Scientific Technology Fair promotes innovation in the Yangtze River Delta Region

  20:43 UTC+8, 2023-11-08
Jiading District is set to host the 6th Scientific Technology Fair, promoting a greater exchange of innovation and scientific applications in the Yangtze River Delta Region.
The Scientific Technology Fair for the Yangtze River Delta Region, in its 6th edition, will take place in Jiading District between November 15 and 17.

It aims to promote the high-quality development of science and technology innovation in the region.

The fair, to be held at Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center, will feature about 50 activities, the district government announced on Wednesday.

Covering more than 10,000 square meters, it will comprise five exhibition sections focusing on the cooperation of the delta region, with industrial digital transformation, automobiles, health and medical treatment, and technology trade.

Benchmark intelligent plants in the region, industrial Internet platforms, new-energy intelligent connected vehicles, and minimally invasive implant intervention instruments are all being showcased at the event.

The fair will gather representatives from governments, scholars and experts from universities, scientific research institutions and industry insiders from 41 cities in the region.

During the fair, the elite talent innovation and entrepreneurship week will also be launched, and a young scientist forum for the delta region will be held, aimed at promoting industry cooperation, international exchange, and the integration of science and technology service resources.

Two forums highlighting the development of auto chips and automobile innovation respectively are also on the agenda.

A series of promotional events focusing on the achievements of science and technology and how it has transformed universities and scientific research institutions will also be organized, fostering a greater exchange of science and technology applications.

Over the past five years, nearly 200 activities including forums and road shows were held during the fair, and the technical transaction amount surpassed 770 million yuan (US$105 million).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
