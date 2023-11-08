Advanced medical appliances purchased at CIIE to boost local medical capability

Sixteen city hospitals have purchased 32 large medical appliances from leading global companies during the CIIE, with CT, MRI and radiotherapy machines totaling 450 million yuan.

Altogether 16 city-level hospitals purchased 32 large medical appliances, from leading international companies during the 6th China International Import Expo, on Wednesday.

The high-end machines include equipment like the latest CT (Computed Tomography) and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) devices as well as radiotherapy machines, totaling 450 million yuan (US$ 6.18 million), according to the Shanghai Shenkang Hospital Development Center.

The appliances are all new products covering fields like imaging, surgery, intervention and artificial intelligence, officials said.

Ti Gong

Shanghai began increasing investment in big medical appliance purchases in 2005. Shenkang began taking charge of all bidding and purchasing of such equipment for city-level public hospitals from 2011.



So far, local leading public hospitals have 672 large appliances, with a total worth of approximately 7.5 billion yuan.

During the previous five CIIE events, Shenkang purchased 161 devices at a cost of 2.2 billion yuan.

These high-end medical devices have greatly streamlined the process of diagnosis and treatment, improved clinical capability and scientific research ability, and enhanced pandemic prevention and control in local hospitals, Shenkang said.