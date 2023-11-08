Digital medical solutions and management platform introduced at CIIE

Smart medical solutions to enhance medical quality, speed up efficiency, and support patient management have received wide attention at the 6th China International Import Expo.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Smart and digital medical solutions to enhance medical quality, speed up efficiency, and support patient management have received wide attention during the 6th China International Import Expo, which has become an important platform for leading health-care companies to showcase their innovative tools and products.

Roche Diagnostics brought its Clinical Diagnostics Support, a medical decision support system, which integrates diagnostic medical knowledge from the health commission's clinical guidance and credible medical literature to create a database covering nearly 600 diseases affecting nearly 80 percent of hospitalized patients.

The database is a digital format at doctors' workstations to remind and recommend them to prescribe more reasonable and targeted testing items to regulate medical performance, support clinical decision, and ensure health quality while reducing medial cost.

The company also debuted its Pathology Lab Insights, a digital tool pushing intelligent and precise diagnosis through a smart pathological inspection and management flow at hospitals.

Ti Gong

Pathological examination is the golden standard of disease diagnosis, especially for cancer. It is the most credible evidence to guide clinical treatment and treatment outcome forecast. The accuracy and efficiency of pathological examination is extremely important for clinical practice.

By deeply integrating the whole-process data at pathology department, the tool is able to offer a solution to perfect lab operation and quality control through comprehensive analysis.

The digital tool can integrate full-process data of the department in real time and allow medical staff to have a quick understanding of the work process, conduct statistic and tendency analysis on each step to help better staff arrangement, and enhance process and quality renovation to properly allocate resources, improve work flow, reduce turnaround time, and realize superior lab management.

Louisa Shen, vice president of strategy, partnering & digital department, Roche Diagnostics China, said the company has been developing digital solutions in line with Chinese market and demand. The Pathology Lab Insights is a new example of the company's digital transformation and intelligent innovation.

Smart medicine is also being introduced into patient management.

A digital-based Chinese diabetes patient-care program was released at the CIIE to improve the effects of patients' self management.

Organized by the China Primary Health Care Foundation and Bayer China, the project is expected to introduce a novel management format through information technology to provide guidance on life styles and offer education courses to improve diabetes control.

The incidence of diabetes among Chinese adults is 11.2 percent, while patients' awareness, treatment rate, and control rate are low.

"As a progressive chronic disease, management and education is very important to help patients prevent and delay the happening of complications due to diabetes to improve their life quality. During the process, a new, safe and stable scientific treatment and regular self-management is important to push diabetes prevention and control and high-quality development on diabetes diagnosis and treatment," said Liu Xin, director of the foundation's international cooperation department.