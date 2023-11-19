﻿
News / Sport

Netherlands, Romania and Switzerland book Euro 2024 berths

Xinhua
  11:40 UTC+8, 2023-11-19       0
The Netherlands booked its ticket for the Euro 2024 as Wout Weghorst's early opener was enough to beat Ireland 1-0.
Xinhua
  11:40 UTC+8, 2023-11-19       0
Netherlands, Romania and Switzerland book Euro 2024 berths
Reuters

France's forward Olivier Giroud celebrates a goal later ruled out by VAR during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group B qualifying football match between France and Gibraltar at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, southeastern France, on November 18, 2023.

The Netherlands booked its ticket for the Euro 2024 as Wout Weghorst's early opener was enough to beat Ireland 1-0 while 10-men Romania rallied back from one goal down to edge Israel 2-1 following the 9th matchday of the qualifying round on Saturday.

Ireland got a promising start into the clash as Alan Browne intercepted a misplaced pass before testing goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen with only six minutes played.

The opener was scored at the other end of the pitch though, as Weghorst benefitted from Stefan de Vrij's through ball before drilling the ball from 16 meters into the roof of the net.

The hosts controlled the proceeding but had problems finding a gap in Ireland's well-positioned defense for the remainder of the first half. Ireland's custodian Gavin Bazunu had only to neutralize Tijjani Reijnders' attempt in the dying seconds of the first 45 minutes.

Ronald Koeman's side piled on the pressure after the restart but neither Xavi nor Cody Gakpo was able to beat Bazunu despite presentable chances.

The hosts had another chance to double their advantage in the 53rd minute but Bazunu was again on guard and deflected Reijnders' hammer to the inside of the post.

Ireland thought they had restored parity against the flow of the game but Adam Idah scored from an offside position at the hour mark.

The Elftal remained on the front foot but didn't manage to find a way past Bazunu, who frustrated Reijnders and Gakpo with saves in the closing stages.

With the result, the Netherlands cemented its second spot in Group B and secured a berth for the European Championship next year meanwhile Ireland stayed in the 4th position.

In the other match in Group B, front-runner France showed no mercy with Gibraltar and clinched a 14-0 victory.

Group I leader Romania make sure of qualifying for the Euro 2024 after overpowering Israel 2-1. Second-placed Switzerland qualified as well following a 1-1 draw with resilient Kosovo while Andorra lost 1-0 to Belarus.

In Group D, Croatia moved to the second spot and into sight of the finals after beating Latvia 2-0 and Armenia shared the points with Wales following a 1-1.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     