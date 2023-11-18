﻿
Music, dance and shadow puppetry celebrate friendship

A performance on Friday showcased Shanghai’s cultural assistance achievements in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Music, dance and shadow puppetry celebrate friendship

Local artists collaborate with art troupes of Kashgar to present acts on the stage.

A performance on Friday showcased Shanghai’s cultural assistance achievements in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The show featured diverse original acts of music, dance and shadow puppetry, jointly created and performed by artists from Shanghai and Kashgar. All of them were based on the city’s cultural assistance projects in Xinjiang.

The 82-year-old composer Tu Bahai, a founder of the Shanghai Light Music Troupe, wrote scores for two songs "The Voice of the Yerqiang River" and "Clouds and Time.” Tu also conducted the performance, and impressed the audience with his vitality and passion.

Throughout the year, many music pieces and original songs inspired by the beautiful natural scenery and cultural exchanges in Xinjiang have been created by artists from the Shanghai Light Music Troupe.

Music, dance and shadow puppetry celebrate friendship

Music pieces inspired by the beautiful natural scenery and culture of Xinjiang.

Music, dance and shadow puppetry celebrate friendship

The North Bund AIA Grand Theater.

“Silk Road,” one of the music pieces was also performed by cultural troupes of Shanghai and Kashgar, showcasing how music connects people from different areas as the "bridge" of friendship.

Artists from Shanghai Dance Theater collaborated with the dance troupes of Kashgar to present artistic dance acts, while Shanghai Puppet Theater brought the shadow play "Nine Coloured Deer,” which was inspired by the mural painting in the Mogao Grottoes of Dunhuang.

The play combined traditional shadow puppetry art with modern multimedia technology to offer an experience of childlike fun and fantasy.

The report performance also recognized local artists’ contributions to the cultural exchange between Shanghai and Kazakh.

Officials anticipated that in 2024, more high-quality cultural productions will emerge with joint efforts and extensive exchanges in culture and art.

Music, dance and shadow puppetry celebrate friendship

High energy dance.

