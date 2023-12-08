Chinese international Wang Shuang joins Tottenham women's team

Chinese international Wang Shuang has inked a contract with Tottenham Hotspur and is set to represent their women's team until 2026, the North London club announced Friday.

Wang, 28, is slated to wear the number 77 for Spurs' first team starting January 1, 2024, following the conclusion of her contract with Racing Louisville. She will join her national teammate Zhang Linyan in London, as the 22-year-old joined the Women's Super League side earlier this year.

Wang began her football career with her hometown team in Wuhan and has demonstrated her skills with several teams both in China and abroad.

After a season with Paris Saint-Germain in France during 2018-2019, she secured two further Chinese Women's Super League titles with Wuhan Jianghan University in 2020 and 2021, before moving to the United States to join Racing Louisville in the National Women's Soccer League in August 2022.

Since her debut for the Chinese national team in 2013, Wang has competed in three World Cups. She was honored as AFC Women's Footballer of the Year in 2018 and has been recognized as Chinese Women's Footballer of the Year four times.