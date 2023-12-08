﻿
News / Sport

Chinese international Wang Shuang joins Tottenham women's team

Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2023-12-08       0
Chinese international Wang Shuang has inked a contract with Tottenham Hotspur and is set to represent their women's team until 2026, the North London club announced Friday.
Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2023-12-08       0
Chinese international Wang Shuang joins Tottenham women's team
Ti Gong

Wang Shuang

Chinese international Wang Shuang has inked a contract with Tottenham Hotspur and is set to represent their women's team until 2026, the North London club announced Friday.

Wang, 28, is slated to wear the number 77 for Spurs' first team starting January 1, 2024, following the conclusion of her contract with Racing Louisville. She will join her national teammate Zhang Linyan in London, as the 22-year-old joined the Women's Super League side earlier this year.

Wang began her football career with her hometown team in Wuhan and has demonstrated her skills with several teams both in China and abroad.

After a season with Paris Saint-Germain in France during 2018-2019, she secured two further Chinese Women's Super League titles with Wuhan Jianghan University in 2020 and 2021, before moving to the United States to join Racing Louisville in the National Women's Soccer League in August 2022.

Since her debut for the Chinese national team in 2013, Wang has competed in three World Cups. She was honored as AFC Women's Footballer of the Year in 2018 and has been recognized as Chinese Women's Footballer of the Year four times.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     