Tibetan cities promote driving tours in Shanghai

Chamdo and Naqu sought closer tourism cooperation as they presented their unique cultural and rich tourist resources to Shanghai residents.

Chamdo and Naqu in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region have jointly unveiled driving tour attractions in Shanghai in an effort to warm up their winter tourism market.

With a visual feast featuring local singing and dancing performances presented on Wednesday, the two cities sought closer tourist cooperation with Shanghai as they showcased unique cultural and rich tourist resources to Shanghai residents.

Officials with the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism said efforts would be enhanced on tourist cooperation with Chamdo and Naqu, also known as Nagqu, with promotional campaigns.

Chamdo is a secret place on the snow-covered plateau and a pure land in the Hengduan Mountains, with a distinctive and colorful Kamba folk customs. Some of its major tourist attractions are now open free during winter.

Chamdo

It is 1,114 kilometers from the capital city of Lhasa and the third-largest city in Tibet. Travelers either take flights from Lhasa, Chengdu, or Chongqing to Qamdo Bamda Airport, or travel overland to Chamdo via highways from Sichuan or Yunnan provinces. Chamdo is also accessible via the National Highway 214 or 317.



Major attractions:

Ranwok (Ranwu) Lake: This is the largest lake in eastern Tibet. It is more than 3,800 meters above sea level and its water color changes in different seasons, ranging from aquamarine to turquoise.

When the sun rises, it looks like a mirror reflecting snow-capped mountains, clouds and the surrounding forest.

Lagu Glaciers: These are a group of magnificent glaciers located near Lagu Village. Glaciers surrounding the village have formed many ice lakes. Due to the different geology and soil composition in different glaciers, each ice lake reflects different colors.

Naqu

Naqu is called the "north gate of Tibet." It is accessible via the Naqu Railway Station. It takes 4.5-5.5 hours by train from Lhasa to Naqu Station.

Major attractions:

Qiangtang Prairie: Qiangtang, one of the five major pastures in China, is located between the Kunlun Mountains, the Tanggula Mountains and the Gangdise Mountains. It is a haven for wildlife. There are not only ancient rock paintings, but also the ruins of the ancient Xiangxiong Kingdom.

Cona Lake: Perched over 4,000 meters above sea level, this lake with its clear water is a paradise for birds.