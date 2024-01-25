﻿
News / Sport

Zhang, Machac fall short in dramatic men's doubles semifinal at Australian Open

Xinhua
  17:46 UTC+8, 2024-01-25       0
The barnstorming run of Zhang Zhizhen and Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open ended on Thursday as they fell short in a thrilling men's doubles semifinal.
Xinhua
  17:46 UTC+8, 2024-01-25       0

The barnstorming run of China's Zhang Zhizhen and Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open ended on Thursday as they fell short in a thrilling men's doubles semifinal to second seeds Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna.

The unseeded Chinese-Czech pairing had unexpectedly made a strong tilt at the title, but were halted by doubles specialists Ebden and Bopanna 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

The Australian-Indian pairing were finalists at last year's US Open, but have yet to win a Grand Slam title together. They will face Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the final.

Ebden and Bopanna broke in the fourth game and then consolidated as they rolled through the first set. There was a brief delay early in the second set with the roof on the Rod Laver Arena needing to be shut due to drizzle.

It seemed to change the momentum with Zhang and Machac breaking in the fourth game and soon leveling the match. Ebden and Bopanna regrouped and led 5-2 before Zhang and Machac fought back, saving three match points in the 10th game.

But the experience of Ebden and Bopanna came to the fore as they clinched a spot in the final after a dramatic 10-point tiebreak.

"I think the matchup today was tough. The guys really made us work through every single point, every single game," Bopanna said at a post-match conference.

"Credit to Zhang, the way he played, there is one match point where he hit I think 200-plus on the serve and Matt got the return back. That one forehand went so fast past me. Before I even could move the racquet it was gone (smiling)," he added.

Zhang, who is ranked 625th in doubles, had enjoyed a spectacular run with Machac, highlighted by their third-round upset over doubles specialists and third seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.

Thursday's loss ended the Australian Open campaign of Zhang, China's highest-ranked men's singles player, as he had fallen in the second round to 21st seed Ugo Humbert in four sets.

"I think I played much better than my previous Australian Open runs," Zhang told reporters.

"I did a good job at the beginning of this new year. But I am not completely convinced that I have made a dream start [to the year] because of my progress here in men's doubles, because I'm mainly a singles player," he said, adding he expected that he could also make it through to the quarterfinals or semis in singles at a Grand Slam in the future.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     