News / Sport

Messi's absence in Hong Kong match beyond 'realm of sports' as fury builds

Reuters
  21:05 UTC+8, 2024-02-08       0
Chinese media, Hong Kong politicians and some fans swiftly condemned Argentine player Lionel Messi's participation in a match in Japan on Wednesday.
Reuters
  21:05 UTC+8, 2024-02-08       0
Messi's absence in Hong Kong match beyond 'realm of sports' as fury builds
Imaginechina

Lionel Messi (center) comes on as a substitute in the 60th minute of an exhibition match between Inter Miami CF and Vissel Kobe in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.

Chinese media, Hong Kong politicians and some fans swiftly condemned Argentine player Lionel Messi's participation in a match in Japan on Wednesday after staying on the bench just days earlier in a highly anticipated game in Hong Kong.

Many in the financial hub were dismayed on Sunday when the 36-year-old did not come onto the field during a much hyped Inter Miami match in front of a sell-out crowd, with fans demanding answers and a refund.

Miami head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said Messi was deemed unfit to play in Sunday's friendly in Hong Kong, but he came on as a 60th minute substitute against Vissel Kobe on Wednesday.

Global Times said Messi's absence posed many questions on the differential treatment for Hong Kong.

"The match in Hong Kong became the only one in Messi's six pre-season friendly matches on this trip where he was absent. The situation ... has magnified these doubts and suspicions on the integrity of Inter Miami and Messi himself."

Some mainland fans traveled 12 hours from Xinjiang to Hong Kong to see Messi, the Global Times wrote, with the disappointment of the government and fans "entirely understandable. The impact of this incident has far exceeded the realm of sports."

Messi apologised to his Chinese fans on Weibo, a Chinese platform similar to X, just ahead of the game on Wednesday, saying it was a real shame he was not able to play in Hong Kong due to an injury.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I always want to play... especially in these games where we travel so far and people are excited to see our games. Hopefully we can come back and play a game in Hong Kong," he wrote in Chinese and Spanish.

The match in Hong Kong drew 40,000 fans, with spectators paying up to nearly HK$5,000 (US$640) per ticket. In Tokyo, entire blocks of seating at the Japan National Stadium remained unoccupied, with just 28,614 tickets sold.

Hong Kong's Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau said in a statement that, like the fans, it was very disappointed that Messi could not play in Hong Kong due to injury.

"However three days later, Messi was able to play actively and freely in Japan ... the government hopes the organisers and teams can provide reasonable explanations."

Sports lawmaker Kenneth Fok said the incident "sprinkled salt wounds" on Hong Kong fans, while senior government adviser Regina Ip wrote on X that "Hong Kong people hate Messi, Inter-Miami and the black hand behind them, for the deliberate and calculate snub to Hong Kong."

Scott Wong, a 26-year-old cadet pilot, said that if Messi comes back to play in Hong Kong he would think twice before getting tickets, in case he is injured again.

"All the backlash Inter Miami got, plus Messi, I think he feels like he needs to make up for it. That's why he promised to come back and play the game again."

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
Weibo
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     