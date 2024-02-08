Opening hours of hospitals during Spring Festival holiday

Emergency services at local international hospitals and public hospitals will be available all day and night during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday, which begins on Saturday.

Emergency services at local international hospitals and public hospitals will be available all day and night during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday, which begins on Saturday. Hospitals and clinics have also released their schedules for outpatients on their individual public WeChat accounts and websites.

Details of hospital addresses, consultation hotlines, and emergency numbers, as well as articles and short videos on health promotion and tips on disease prevention and accident prevention during the holiday are all available on the hospitals' WeChat accounts.

In a ground-breaking move, Shanghai United Family Hospital's Jing'an Children's Health Center announced it would launch 24-hour outpatient and hospitalization services. It is the first medical facility to offer round-the-clock pediatric outpatient services, whose night outpatients mainly target respiratory difficulties such as sore throats, coughs, and high fevers; digestive problems including vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and food allergies; skin disorders such as redness, itching, and inflammation; and newborn conditions including jaundice, feeding difficulties, and bloating.

Its Pudong hospital also announced it would offer a holiday elderly care and wellness package aimed at families who were too busy to take care of elderly members during the holiday.

The Shanghai Health Commission also issued health guidance on its public WeChat account, alerting the public to the risks of drinking too much alcohol at holiday gatherings, watching their dietary health and hygiene, and risks borne by people with existing diseases.

Doctors from Jiahui International Hospital specially warned people about the risk of holiday heart syndrome, a heart issue that occurs because of overindulging in salty foods and alcohol. It is called holiday heart syndrome because people are more likely to eat and drink more during the festive time.

