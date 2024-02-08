News / Metro

Opening hours of hospitals during Spring Festival holiday

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:31 UTC+8, 2024-02-08       0
Emergency services at local international hospitals and public hospitals will be available all day and night during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday, which begins on Saturday.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:31 UTC+8, 2024-02-08       0

Emergency services at local international hospitals and public hospitals will be available all day and night during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday, which begins on Saturday. Hospitals and clinics have also released their schedules for outpatients on their individual public WeChat accounts and websites.

Details of hospital addresses, consultation hotlines, and emergency numbers, as well as articles and short videos on health promotion and tips on disease prevention and accident prevention during the holiday are all available on the hospitals' WeChat accounts.

Opening hours of hospitals during Spring Festival holiday
Li Xiaoying / SHINE

These schedules show the operating hours of outpatients services at some leading public hospitals.

In a ground-breaking move, Shanghai United Family Hospital's Jing'an Children's Health Center announced it would launch 24-hour outpatient and hospitalization services. It is the first medical facility to offer round-the-clock pediatric outpatient services, whose night outpatients mainly target respiratory difficulties such as sore throats, coughs, and high fevers; digestive problems including vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and food allergies; skin disorders such as redness, itching, and inflammation; and newborn conditions including jaundice, feeding difficulties, and bloating.

Its Pudong hospital also announced it would offer a holiday elderly care and wellness package aimed at families who were too busy to take care of elderly members during the holiday.

Opening hours of hospitals during Spring Festival holiday
Ti Gong

The schedule shows the operating hours of Shanghai United Family Healthcare.

The Shanghai Health Commission also issued health guidance on its public WeChat account, alerting the public to the risks of drinking too much alcohol at holiday gatherings, watching their dietary health and hygiene, and risks borne by people with existing diseases.

Doctors from Jiahui International Hospital specially warned people about the risk of holiday heart syndrome, a heart issue that occurs because of overindulging in salty foods and alcohol. It is called holiday heart syndrome because people are more likely to eat and drink more during the festive time.

Opening hours of hospitals during Spring Festival holiday
Ti Gong

Jiahui Health is only closing for three days over the holiday, though its inpatient and emergency departments will remain open.

Opening hours of hospitals during Spring Festival holiday
Ti Gong

SinoUnited Health also released its holiday schedule.

Opening hours of hospitals during Spring Festival holiday
Ti Gong

Am-Sino Healthcare lists the days it will be open during Spring Festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     