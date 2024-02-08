﻿
Paris 2024 medals to contain 'piece of Eiffel Tower'

The medals awarded at this year's Paris Olympics and Paralympics will feature a hexagon-shaped piece of iron taken from the Eiffel Tower in their center, organizers said as they unveiled their design on Thursday.

The decision came from a desire to make these objects unique and singular, as Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, explained.

The design was produced by French jewellery house Chaumet.

To create their design, Paris 2024 called on its Athletes' Commission and the expertise of Chaumet to work together, as the organizers wanted to ensure that the object dreamt up by the athletes was truly made for them by imagining it with them.

The Paris Olympics will take place between July 26 and August 11, followed by the Paris Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

