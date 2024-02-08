News / Metro

Qingpu welcomes Chinese New Year with gala activities

Hu Min
  17:35 UTC+8, 2024-02-08       0
Qingpu District residents celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year with a gala and traditional cultural activities on Wednesday.
Ti Gong

A lion dance performance

Residents of Qingpu District celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year with a gala and a range of traditional cultural activities on Wednesday afternoon.

More than 20 booths that recreated childhood Spring Festival celebration activities including dough figurines, sugar painting, and bubble shows were set up for them.

They also played games including hitting the shuttlecock, skipping rubber bands, spinning a top, and rolling an iron ring.

People were encouraged to witness the allure of intangible cultural heritage such as bamboo plaiting, paper-cutting, fan painting, and Chinese theatrical antics such as face-changing and hanfu (traditional Han-style attire) displays.

Ti Gong

A child plays games.

They also tried zhuanggao, a glutinous rice cake with sweet fillings of red or broad beans that is a popular delicacy in the district.

During the Spring Festival holiday and Lantern Festival, a total of 256 activities will take place across the district.

A dragon-themed exhibition also opened at the Qingpu District Museum, showcasing over 60 cultural items relating to the Chinese zodiac.

The Chinese dragon, a divine beast, only appears in legends as a creature with deer antlers, a camel head, rabbit eyes, a snake neck, and fish scales. It is an auspicious emblem of power and a totem for the Chinese people.

Ti Gong

Large crowds thronged the bazaar.

The dragon image has appeared in many aspects of people's lives since ancient times, including traditional utensils, royal architecture, and literature works. The divine beast is also a popular theme in various art and cultural forms such as paper-cut, shadow play, woodblock, dough modeling, dragon dance, and dragon boat racing, according to the museum operator.

Clocks, vases, teapots, bowls, bracelets, mirrors, and tiles with dragon designs are among the items on display during the exhibition.

The exhibition showcases several calligraphy pieces featuring the Chinese character 龙 (dragon).

Ti Gong

A little boy plays the drum

If you go

Date: 9am-4:30pm, through the holiday

Address: 1000 Huaqing Rd S., Qingpu District 上海市青浦区华青南路1000号

Admission: Free

Hu Min / SHINE

People check out the exhibition.

Hu Min / SHINE

The exhibition features various items with dragon elements.

Hu Min / SHINE

Teapots

Hu Min / SHINE

Chinese calligraphy

Ti Gong

A festive atmosphere

Ti Gong

Kids play games

Ti Gong

Children at the bazaar.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

