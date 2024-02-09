News / Sport

Argentina-China friendly set for March scrapped after Messi Hong Kong no-show controversy

Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  23:27 UTC+8, 2024-02-09       0
The Hangzhou Sports Bureau has canceled a friendly match involving the Argentina national football team in Hangzhou for March, according to its statement released late Friday.
Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  23:27 UTC+8, 2024-02-09       0
Argentina-China friendly set for March scrapped after Messi Hong Kong no-show controversy
Reuters

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (center) reacts to a miss against Vissel Kobe during the second half of a preseason friendly at Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan, February 7.

A planned friendly match featuring Argentina's national football team, including star player Lionel Messi, has been scrapped due to "well-known reasons," according to a statement released Friday by the Hangzhou Sports Bureau.

"Due to recent developments, the environment is not suitable for holding the event," the statement said, without elaborating on the specific reasons.

A Hangzhou company had earlier secured a deal to bring the Argentine team, including Messi, for a friendly match in March.

Messi's participation in a match in Japan on Wednesday after staying on the bench just days earlier in a highly anticipated game in Hong Kong has aroused wide-spread controversy.

Many in Hong Hong were dismayed when the 36-year-old did not come onto the field during a much hyped Inter Miami match in front of a sell-out crowd, with fans demanding answers and a refund.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     