LeBron James becomes 1st NBA player with 40,000 points but Lakers lose

  13:52 UTC+8, 2024-03-03
LeBron James became the first NBA player to reach 40,000 career regular-season points on Saturday.
  13:52 UTC+8, 2024-03-03       0
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets on March 2, 2024, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James became the first NBA player to reach 40,000 career regular-season points on Saturday, the 39-year-old superstar scoring nine against defending champion Denver to achieve the milestone.

But the historic effort came in a losing cause as Nikola Jokic scored 35 points to rally the Nuggets late for a 124-114 victory over the Lakers, stretching their win streak to six games.

"I'm glad we're playing good," Jokic said. "We're doing the things we want to do. We don't have too many breakdowns. I just like how we're playing the game right now."

James, who just over a year ago overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's all-time scoring mark, is a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player as well as the league's oldest active player, now in his 21st campaign.

"Just happy for him. It was a hell of an accomplishment," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. "Wish we could have got the win to cap it off.

"But my hat's off to him. Amazing, amazing run that continues to this day. And you know, everyone in our program, everyone within our organization, is extremely excited and happy for him."

James scored the historic basket with 10:39 remaining in the second quarter, banking in a driving layup from the left side of the basket to give the Lakers a 37-32 lead.

The crowd gave James a standing ovation after he made the basket. The ball James used to score the milestone hoop was removed from the game, but with the replacement he added a layup late in the period on the way to the Lakers seizing a 66-58 half-time lead.

James scored his first basket of the game on a fast break layup 6:20 into the opening quarter to give the Lakers an 18-12 edge, then added a 3-pointer from the left corner 63 seconds later for a 23-14 advantage.

In anticipation of reaching the milestone, James said it won't rank among his greatest feats but the 40,000-point mark is meaningful.

"No one has done it. And for me to be in this position at this point and time in my career, I think it's pretty cool," James said.

"Is it one of the top things I've done in my career? No. Does it mean something? Of course. Why wouldn't it?

"To hit feats and have milestones throughout my career, they all mean something to me. Absolutely.

"Obviously, there's a pecking order of which ones are higher than others, but I would be lying to you if I said no, it doesn't mean anything. It absolutely does."

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
