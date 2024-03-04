WCBA All-Star Game to be held in Hangzhou

The 2023-24 Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) All-Star Game will be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium from March 16 to 17.

The 2023-24 Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) All-Star Game will be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium from March 16 to 17.

The Rising Star Game and preliminaries for the Three-Point Contest and the Skills Challenge will be held on March 16, while the All-Star Game and finals of individual events will take place a day later.

Chinese international Li Yuan will compete in the Skills Challenge as well as other well-known players including Li Shuangfei and Fang Min.

The Three-Point Contest will feature national players Wang Siyu and Huang Sijing, along with sharpshooters Zhang Jingyi and Dong Ke'er.

During last year's Hangzhou Asian Games, the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium hosted the women's basketball competition, where China defended its title.

"I feel happy about returning to Hangzhou, and I hope to enjoy the game with the fans," said Huang, adding that her biggest advantage in the Three-Point Contest was her familiarity with the venue.

"Every participant is very strong. Since I have played here, I hope to win the contest in the end," she said.