Biz / Economy

Policymakers make AI development proposals at Two Sessions

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:21 UTC+8, 2024-03-04       0
Xiaomi Chief Executive Lei Jun notes a significant shortage of AI talent and advises starting AI education from middle school and more AI-specific majors at university.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:21 UTC+8, 2024-03-04       0

Tech industry delegates attending the Two Sessions made proposals on artificial intelligence development, covering talent training, industrial applications, smart driving and AI security sectors, Shanghai Daily learned on Monday.

The annual sessions of National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), also known as Two Sessions or Lianghui, opened on Monday.

Policymakers attending include Lei Jun, Xiaomi's chief executive, China Mobile's Chairman Yang Jie and 360's Chairman Zhou Hongyi.

In terms of the actual technical level of generative artificial intelligence development in China, there is still a significant shortage of AI talent, especially top-level artificial intelligence talents, said Xiaomi's Lei, an NPC member.

Lei, and several other NPC members, advised starting AI education from middle school and establish more AI-specific majors in universities.

Xiaomi, is one of the major smartphone vendors and is expanding into car-making business, which all require AI technologies including generative AI.

Lei also proposed to regulate smart driving and autonomous driving standards, to provide users with comfortable and safe experiences.

Yang, China Mobile's chairman and a CPPCC member, proposed "AI Plus," the speeding up of integration between AI and various industries. China Mobile is the world's biggest mobile carrier with about 1 billion users.

Zhou, online security giant 360's chairman and a CPPCC member, made several proposals including AI models' security and diversification applications.

China is closely catching the wave of global AI development and should develop its own AI development method, he said. He emphasized the classification and diversification of AI models, based on Chinese specific requirements and scenarios.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Two Sessions
Zhou Hongyi
Lei Jun
China Mobile
Xiaomi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     