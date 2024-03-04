Policymakers make AI development proposals at Two Sessions

Xiaomi Chief Executive Lei Jun notes a significant shortage of AI talent and advises starting AI education from middle school and more AI-specific majors at university.

Tech industry delegates attending the Two Sessions made proposals on artificial intelligence development, covering talent training, industrial applications, smart driving and AI security sectors, Shanghai Daily learned on Monday.



The annual sessions of National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), also known as Two Sessions or Lianghui, opened on Monday.

Policymakers attending include Lei Jun, Xiaomi's chief executive, China Mobile's Chairman Yang Jie and 360's Chairman Zhou Hongyi.



In terms of the actual technical level of generative artificial intelligence development in China, there is still a significant shortage of AI talent, especially top-level artificial intelligence talents, said Xiaomi's Lei, an NPC member.



Lei, and several other NPC members, advised starting AI education from middle school and establish more AI-specific majors in universities.

Xiaomi, is one of the major smartphone vendors and is expanding into car-making business, which all require AI technologies including generative AI.

Lei also proposed to regulate smart driving and autonomous driving standards, to provide users with comfortable and safe experiences.

Yang, China Mobile's chairman and a CPPCC member, proposed "AI Plus," the speeding up of integration between AI and various industries. China Mobile is the world's biggest mobile carrier with about 1 billion users.



Zhou, online security giant 360's chairman and a CPPCC member, made several proposals including AI models' security and diversification applications.



China is closely catching the wave of global AI development and should develop its own AI development method, he said. He emphasized the classification and diversification of AI models, based on Chinese specific requirements and scenarios.