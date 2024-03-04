Biz / Economy

East China Fair a success with increased number of purchasers

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:22 UTC+8, 2024-03-04       0
Intended contract value at light industry fair climbs to US$2.21 billion from US$2.18 billion a year ago, with 40,000 local and overseas purchasers from 110 countries and regions.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:22 UTC+8, 2024-03-04       0

East China Fair saw the amount of intended contract value climbed to US$2.21 billion from US$2.18 billion a year ago, as the flagship light industry fair successfully wrapped up on Monday in Shanghai.

The number of purchasers from the Belt and Road regions climbed 43.9 percent from a year earlier, and those from European and American regions were up 67.3 percent from a year earlier.

With a total of 40,000 local and overseas purchasers from 110 countries and regions attending the fair, Chinese design elements, green and energy saving technologies and new materials have proved their appeal for traders seeking the latest offerings from the local market.

East China Fair a success with increased number of purchasers
Dong Jun / SHINE

Over 1,280 matchmaking sessions were held during the four-day fair with exhibitors eager to take part in these sessions to connect with potential buyers.

The fair also served as an exchange platform and trading platform to boost domestic consumption.

Overseas exhibitors bought items from England, France, Japan and South Korea to reflect the latest fashion trends and innovative craftsmanship.

A total of 15 purchasing groups from domestic provinces and cities including Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui and Fujian also visited the fair.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     