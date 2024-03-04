East China Fair a success with increased number of purchasers

Intended contract value at light industry fair climbs to US$2.21 billion from US$2.18 billion a year ago, with 40,000 local and overseas purchasers from 110 countries and regions.

East China Fair saw the amount of intended contract value climbed to US$2.21 billion from US$2.18 billion a year ago, as the flagship light industry fair successfully wrapped up on Monday in Shanghai.

The number of purchasers from the Belt and Road regions climbed 43.9 percent from a year earlier, and those from European and American regions were up 67.3 percent from a year earlier.

With a total of 40,000 local and overseas purchasers from 110 countries and regions attending the fair, Chinese design elements, green and energy saving technologies and new materials have proved their appeal for traders seeking the latest offerings from the local market.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Over 1,280 matchmaking sessions were held during the four-day fair with exhibitors eager to take part in these sessions to connect with potential buyers.



The fair also served as an exchange platform and trading platform to boost domestic consumption.

Overseas exhibitors bought items from England, France, Japan and South Korea to reflect the latest fashion trends and innovative craftsmanship.

A total of 15 purchasing groups from domestic provinces and cities including Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui and Fujian also visited the fair.