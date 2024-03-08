News / Sport

Shang Juncheng, Wang Xinyu advance into Indian Wells Masters second round

Xinhua
  22:50 UTC+8, 2024-03-08       0
Chinese players Shang Juncheng and Wang Xinyu advanced to the second round of the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters hard court tennis tournament in Indian Wells on Thursday.

In the first round of the men's singles, Shang Juncheng won in straight sets, defeating Australian player Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-3, advancing to the second round. This also marks Shang's first victory in the main draw of an ATP 1000 Masters tournament.

"Before the match, the main tactic was to hold my serve, and I felt relatively relaxed overall. I got a bit nervous when leading by a big margin toward the end, but I'm still happy to win the match," said Shang.

In the women's singles, Chinese player Wang Xinyu defeated Slovak player Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-0, 6-4, into the second round of the WTA 1000 Indian Wells.

Wang Xiyu of China was reversed by Clara Burel of France 6-4, 2-6, and 4-6, while China's Zhu Lin was defeated by wildcard Danish star Caroline Wozniacki 6-7(6) and 1-6, both exiting in the first round.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
