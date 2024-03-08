Cherry Blossom Festival to bring spring delight in Baoshan

Shanghai is gearing up for its annual Cherry Blossom Festival, scheduled to run from March 11 to April 15 at Gucun Park in Baoshan District and offering something for everyone.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors can look forward to a variety of activities, including a Cherry Blossom-themed auto lifestyle show, a photography exhibition, a coffee carnival, and traditional Han costumes photography sessions.

Ticketing is available through the park's WeChat account (gucunpark_fwh), or the "Baoshan Hui" app, with on-site purchases also an option to cater to visitors of all ages.

To accommodate the expected influx of visitors, the park has ensured parking availability with 1,926 spots in the park and an additional 5,780 spots within a 1-kilometer radius.

Additional garbage bins, mobile toilets and cleaning staff have been deployed along popular routes and gathering areas.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The park also offers a panoramic tour and smart navigation through its official WeChat account, complete with voice introductions of various spots.

The festival also boasts various dining options, including snack bars, restaurants, barbecue areas, and four themed food zones. This year, Starbucks has a mobile coffee cart in the park for the first time.

The park is home to the largest cherry blossom plantations in Shanghai, covering over a square kilometer with 120 varieties. It is now peak season for early cherry blossom.

The festival will showcase a progression of blossom, with mid-season and late varieties expected to bloom, offering visitors a sea of cherry blossom through April.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

New attractions for the 2024 festival include a colorful rapeseed field and a sea of tulips.

Ticket prices remain at 20 yuan (US$2.8) per person. Seniors aged 60 to 64 pay 16 yuan while there's free admission for military personnel, those aged 65 and above, and disabled people.

The festival will also host two sports events: the Women's 10K Elite Race on March 10 and the inaugural "Cherry Blossom Cup" National Women's Football Invitation on March 30.

The 10K race has expanded to include 3,500 participants, its highest attendance since its inception in 2016. Around 500 men will join for the first time, serving as supportive companions.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

If you go:

Dates: March 11 to April 15



Standard ticket price: 20 yuan

Site: Gucun Park

Address: 4788 Hutai Road

Transportation: Metro Line 7 and 15 (Gucun Park Station)