Shanghai wins 6th straight, Guangzhou overcomes Xinjiang in CBA

The Shanghai Sharks beat the Qingdao Eagles for the first time this season 106-94 to extend their winning streak to 6 games.

The Shanghai Sharks beat the Qingdao Eagles for the first time this season 106-94 to extend their winning streak to six games, while the Guangzhou Loong Lions overcame the Xinjiang Flying Tigers 108-96 in the Chinese Basketball Association league on Saturday.

Sitting sixth and seventh in the table, Qingdao and Shanghai were aware of the importance of their head-to-head encounter as they both seek a playoff berth.

Myles Powell was a lethal weapon, but his game-high 39 points were not enough to earn Qingdao a win, with Wang Zhelin and Eric Bledsoe continuing their offensive output in the last minutes.

Shanghai grabbed 32 offensive rebounds, and five players scored in double digits, led by Dwayne Bacon's 22.

"We had lost to Qingdao twice this season. Our players showed strength in execution and increased the game pace today," said Shanghai coach Liu Peng.

Barry Brown made 13 of 24 shots for 29 points, and his performance in the fourth quarter helped Guangzhou secure the win. Chen Ying-chun contributed 21 points and five assists, while Zhu Mingzhen got 20 points.

"Every game matters if we want to qualify for the playoffs," Guangzhou coach Guo Shiqiang remarked.

For Xinjiang, Abdusalam Abdurexit and Lindell Wigginton scored 21 points apiece.

In other games, the Shanxi Loongs smashed the Nanjing Monkey Kings 135-107, and the Zhejiang Golden Bulls beat the Jilin Northeast Tigers 103-93.