2 injured in restaurant blast in China's Jiangsu

Two people were injured after a blast occurred at a restaurant in Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Saturday, according to local authorities.

The accident took place at around 4:20pm, said the emergency management department of the city's Huai'an District. The injured, with one sustaining minor injuries, have been sent to the hospital for treatment, and both are not in life-threatening condition.

Investigation into the cause of the blast is underway.