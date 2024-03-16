Biz / Event

Shanghai International Automobile City in the fast lane

Two new zones in Shanghai International Automobile City will be established to power the development of the city's intelligent mobility industry.
Ti Gong

The layout of the Shanghai Intelligent Mobility Design Valley.

The development of Shanghai International Automobile City in Jiading District is in the fast lane with two new zones to be established to power the city's intelligent mobility industry, a conference heard on Friday.

As the first domestic demonstration zone themed on "intelligent mobility design," the automobile city in Anting Town will develop a core bearing zone and a coordinated development zone.

The former, covering about 1.39 square kilometers, will include the second phase of Anting New Town, while the latter, covering around 2.51 square kilometers, will comprise Shanghai Automotive Expo Park, Anting Golf Club, SAIC Design and Auto Innovation Park.

The Shanghai Intelligent Mobility Design Valley has been put into operation in the automobile city. Covering one square kilometer, the valley, prioritizes smart mobility design, highlights auto shape and engineering design, and future-oriented mobility service design as key industries.

Ti Gong

An alliance focusing on intelligent mobility design was inaugurated during the "Explore, Break Future Mobility Design Conference" in Beijing at the same time to power smart transportation development in China.

Design100 Intelligent Mobility Design Ecosystem Alliance, launched by China EV100, comprises government authorities, research institutions and entrepreneurs. Shanghai International Automobile City will conduct exchanges on fields such as design, intelligent cabin, intelligent mobility, digital enhancement and cross-industry innovation.

A list of the 100 top designers that shape China's automobile design will be released by the alliance.

"The intelligent mobility industry is experiencing significant changes and people's transportation is getting more convenient, efficient and interesting with electric, intelligent and personalized trends featured," said Pan Xiaohong.

Pan is deputy Party secretary and general manager of Shanghai International Automobile City (Group).

The Shanghai International Automobile City, with an area of 100 square kilometers, boasts a complete industrial chain, leading research and development capabilities, optimal integration of industry and urban development.

