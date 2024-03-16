News / Nation

Forest fire breaks out in China's Sichuan, no casualties reported

A forest fire broke out Friday in Yajiang County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, and there have been no report of casualties, local authorities said on Saturday.
A Level-4 emergency response has been activated in southwest China's Sichuan Province due to a forest fire that broke out on Friday, according to the provincial emergency management department.

The forest fire started around 5pm on Friday near Baizi Village, in Yajiang County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze. Sudden strong winds hit the fire site at around 2:30pm on Saturday, causing a reignition along the eastern front of the fire, which quickly spread over multiple mountain ridges.

There have been no report of casualties, local authorities said.

A total of 735 people have been dispatched and seven helicopters have been mobilized to battle the fire on the scene. Another 427 people are rushing to the site to help put out the fire.

Local authorities said that the fire is still raging, with thick smoke enveloped the site.

It is reported that a photovoltaic power station in the region has not been affected, but communication with a hydroelectric station is currently interrupted.

A section of a highway passing through the region has been temporarily closed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
