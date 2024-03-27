﻿
Track map unveiled for inaugural Formula E Shanghai race

  19:47 UTC+8, 2024-03-27
Making use of the top part of the circuit, which hosts the annual Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, the races will provide a brand-new experience for both drivers and fans.
Formula E announced the track map for its inaugural Shanghai E-Prix to be held at the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading District on May 25 and 26.

Making use of the top part of the "Shang"-shaped (Chinese character for "up") circuit, which hosts the annual Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, the 3.051-kilometer track tailored for the double header FE races features 12 turns, providing a brand-new experience on the circuit for both drivers and fans.

Ti Gong

The track map for Formula E Shanghai E-Prix.

From the lights, the grid will go wheel-to-wheel around the looping first turn that gradually tightens as the field enters the rolling complex that makes up Turns 2 to 4. Next up is a fast run to Turn 6 before the flowing rhythm section towards a chicane section that closes out this 3km circuit.

It will be the first time since 2019 that the world's first all-electric motorsport has raced in China. The first Formula E race was held in Beijing in September, 2014.

Ti Gong

The launching ceremony of Formula E Shanghai E-Prix is held on the North Bund.

"We are thrilled to come back to China, a country leading in electric vehicle innovation," said Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds. "The passionate sporting fanbase here makes Shanghai the perfect venue for Formula E, a race promising up to 200mph speeds and more than 100 overtakes on average."

Formula E races are often held on temporarily set up street tracks given its net zero carbon and low-noise features. Dodds said the Shanghai E-Prix to be held on a permanent circuit will bring another kind of excitement. The width of the circuit will give drivers the opportunity to showcase their skills and the potential of the cars.

Ti Gong

The race will feature 22 drivers representing 11 teams.

Apart from the races, a fan village will be set up, offering an array of activities.

Tickets are available through the Kan Ge Bi Sai (看个比赛) app and its Wechat mini program. One-day ticket prices start at 249 yuan (US$34.5), while two-day packages cost up to 799 yuan. There are discounts for children and students.

Source: SHINE
﻿
