'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 55: 无所谓(Wu Suo Wei)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

"Whatever," the household pop song from the 2000s by renowned singer Yang Kun, is a favorite of Suhail, a Pakistani expat who has lived in Shanghai for 20 years! He drew inspiration from this song. The name of the song is his most commonly used Chinese phrase, meaning "I don't mind" or "it doesn't matter." He thinks this expression is full of meaning and can be used on many occasions. Every time he says it, the familiar melody linger on his mind.

