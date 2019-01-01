Acting Out: One day at the Shanghai Theatre Academy

Arina attends classes, engages with students, and delves into the challenges along the way.

On World Theatre Day, Arina visited the Shanghai Theatre Academy to enroll in the acting department...at least for one day.

While for many, the aspiration to perform on stage ignites at a young age, propelling them towards a life of artistic dedication, the actual experience for students at the STA is a multifaceted tapestry of challenges and triumphs.

In this programme Arina attends classes, engages with students, and delves into the challenges along the way – such as parental perspectives on their children's acting dreams and the theatre methods taught at the academy.