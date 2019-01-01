﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Acting Out: One day at the Shanghai Theatre Academy

﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Wang Xinzhou
﻿ Ma Xuefeng
Arina Yakupova Wang Xinzhou Ma Xuefeng
  19:27 UTC+8, 2024-03-27       0
Arina attends classes, engages with students, and delves into the challenges along the way.
﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Wang Xinzhou
﻿ Ma Xuefeng
Arina Yakupova Wang Xinzhou Ma Xuefeng
  19:27 UTC+8, 2024-03-27       0

On World Theatre Day, Arina visited the Shanghai Theatre Academy to enroll in the acting department...at least for one day.

While for many, the aspiration to perform on stage ignites at a young age, propelling them towards a life of artistic dedication, the actual experience for students at the STA is a multifaceted tapestry of challenges and triumphs.

In this programme Arina attends classes, engages with students, and delves into the challenges along the way – such as parental perspectives on their children's acting dreams and the theatre methods taught at the academy.

Shot by Ma Xuefeng, Wang Xinzhou. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     