A feast of cultural activities to be held in Qingpu
A series of activities will roll out in Qingpu District from late March as part of the Shanghai Citizens Art Festival, serving up a visual and cultural feast for the public.
From March 30, about 100 cultural activities including exhibitions, bazaars and performances will be held at cultural venues, parks, and shopping malls across the district, the district government said on Tuesday.
From a tile carving exhibition to a traditional Chinese opera performance, a range of events will cater to the taste of cultural aficionados.
Highlight activities:
Launch ceremony
The gala will include an instrumental ensemble, dance, singing, Yueju and Huju opera, and kuaiban (clapper talk) performances.
Date: 1:30pm, March 30
Venue: Shanghai UNI Vanke Mall
Address: No.66, Lane 2229, Songze Avenue, Xujing Town 徐泾镇崧泽大道2229弄66号
Admission: Free
Intangible Cultural Heritage Experience
People are invited to experience jiaobai (wild rice stems) leaf weaving; tubu (homespun cloth) work; chuanquan, a form of Chinese martial arts called boat boxing; and enjoy a cheongsam show.
Date: March 30
Venue: Qingpu District Culture Center
Address: 78 Gongyuan Road, 公园路78号
Admission: Free
Jiangnan Flavor - Qingpu District Photograph and Art Exhibition
This show traces the development and brilliant future of the district through the lens.
Date: through May 5
Venue: Shanghai UNI Vanke Mall
Address: No.66, Lane 2229, Songze Avenue, Xujing Town 徐泾镇崧泽大道2229弄66号
Admission: Free
The Yangtze River Delta Region Ink Print Exhibition
This features about 80 ink print works by faculty and students of the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts and artists from Shanghai, and Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, reflecting the understanding of artists on nature and life.
Date: through April 8
Venue: Qingpu District Culture Center
Address: 78 Gongyuan Road, 公园路78号
Admission: Free
Showcase of Traditional Chinese Operas
Date: March 30
Venue: Baihe Town Community Activity Center
Address: Lane 2951, Waiqingsong Highway 外青松公路2951弄
Admission: Free
Myth under Pen: Shanhaijing (Classic of Mountains and Seas) Drawing Exhibition
Date: through April 6
Venue: Yingpu Subdistrict Community Culture Activity Center
Address: 48 Haiying Road, 海盈路48号
Admission: Free