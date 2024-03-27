Feature / Art & Culture

A feast of cultural activities to be held in Qingpu

Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:13 UTC+8, 2024-03-27       0
About 100 cultural activities including exhibitions, bazaars and performances will be held at cultural venues, parks and shopping malls across the district from late March.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:13 UTC+8, 2024-03-27       0

A series of activities will roll out in Qingpu District from late March as part of the Shanghai Citizens Art Festival, serving up a visual and cultural feast for the public.

From March 30, about 100 cultural activities including exhibitions, bazaars and performances will be held at cultural venues, parks, and shopping malls across the district, the district government said on Tuesday.

From a tile carving exhibition to a traditional Chinese opera performance, a range of events will cater to the taste of cultural aficionados.

Highlight activities:

Launch ceremony

The gala will include an instrumental ensemble, dance, singing, Yueju and Huju opera, and kuaiban (clapper talk) performances.

Date: 1:30pm, March 30

Venue: Shanghai UNI Vanke Mall

Address: No.66, Lane 2229, Songze Avenue, Xujing Town 徐泾镇崧泽大道2229弄66号

Admission: Free

Intangible Cultural Heritage Experience

People are invited to experience jiaobai (wild rice stems) leaf weaving; tubu (homespun cloth) work; chuanquan, a form of Chinese martial arts called boat boxing; and enjoy a cheongsam show.

Date: March 30

Venue: Qingpu District Culture Center

Address: 78 Gongyuan Road, 公园路78号

Admission: Free

Jiangnan Flavor - Qingpu District Photograph and Art Exhibition

This show traces the development and brilliant future of the district through the lens.

Date: through May 5

Venue: Shanghai UNI Vanke Mall

Address: No.66, Lane 2229, Songze Avenue, Xujing Town 徐泾镇崧泽大道2229弄66号

Admission: Free

The Yangtze River Delta Region Ink Print Exhibition

This features about 80 ink print works by faculty and students of the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts and artists from Shanghai, and Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, reflecting the understanding of artists on nature and life.

Date: through April 8

Venue: Qingpu District Culture Center

Address: 78 Gongyuan Road, 公园路78号

Admission: Free

Showcase of Traditional Chinese Operas

Date: March 30

Venue: Baihe Town Community Activity Center

Address: Lane 2951, Waiqingsong Highway 外青松公路2951弄

Admission: Free

Myth under Pen: Shanhaijing (Classic of Mountains and Seas) Drawing Exhibition

Date: through April 6

Venue: Yingpu Subdistrict Community Culture Activity Center

Address: 48 Haiying Road, 海盈路48号

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Vanke
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     