A feast of cultural activities to be held in Qingpu

From March 30, about 100 cultural activities including exhibitions, bazaars and performances will be held at cultural venues, parks, and shopping malls across the district, the district government said on Tuesday.

From a tile carving exhibition to a traditional Chinese opera performance, a range of events will cater to the taste of cultural aficionados.

Highlight activities:

Launch ceremony





The gala will include an instrumental ensemble, dance, singing, Yueju and Huju opera, and kuaiban (clapper talk) performances.

Date: 1:30pm, March 30

Venue: Shanghai UNI Vanke Mall

Address: No.66, Lane 2229, Songze Avenue, Xujing Town 徐泾镇崧泽大道2229弄66号

Admission: Free

Intangible Cultural Heritage Experience

People are invited to experience jiaobai (wild rice stems) leaf weaving; tubu (homespun cloth) work; chuanquan, a form of Chinese martial arts called boat boxing; and enjoy a cheongsam show.

Date: March 30

Venue: Qingpu District Culture Center

Address: 78 Gongyuan Road, 公园路78号

Admission: Free

Jiangnan Flavor - Qingpu District Photograph and Art Exhibition

This show traces the development and brilliant future of the district through the lens.

Date: through May 5

Venue: Shanghai UNI Vanke Mall

Address: No.66, Lane 2229, Songze Avenue, Xujing Town 徐泾镇崧泽大道2229弄66号

Admission: Free

The Yangtze River Delta Region Ink Print Exhibition

This features about 80 ink print works by faculty and students of the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts and artists from Shanghai, and Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, reflecting the understanding of artists on nature and life.

Date: through April 8

Venue: Qingpu District Culture Center

Address: 78 Gongyuan Road, 公园路78号

Admission: Free

Showcase of Traditional Chinese Operas

Date: March 30

Venue: Baihe Town Community Activity Center

Address: Lane 2951, Waiqingsong Highway 外青松公路2951弄

Admission: Free

Myth under Pen: Shanhaijing (Classic of Mountains and Seas) Drawing Exhibition

Date: through April 6

Venue: Yingpu Subdistrict Community Culture Activity Center

Address: 48 Haiying Road, 海盈路48号

Admission: Free