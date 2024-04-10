﻿
Wujiang stands tall to host Climbing World Cup

The 2024 IFSC Climbing World Cup will be held in Wujiang, neighboring Jiangsu Province, this week, attracting more than 200 athletes, including top stars, from home and abroad.
The 2024 IFSC Climbing World Cup will be held in Wujiang, neighboring Jiangsu Province, from April 12-14.

A total of 236 athletes from 37 countries and regions will take part in the competition. Apart from chasing world records, many athletes consider the event as a warm-up for the upcoming Olympic Qualifier Series to be held in Shanghai next month.

Imaginechina

A total of 236 athletes from 37 countries and regions will take part in the 2024 IFSC Climbing World Cup.

The event, to be held at the Fenhu Culture and Sports Center, has set lead and speed competitions for men and women climbers. Practice and qualifications will be held on April 12, with the men's and women's speed finals on April 13 and the lead finals scheduled for April 14.

World's leading athletes, including Japanese Sorato Anraku, Slovenia's Janja Garnbret, and speed world record holders Veddriq Leonardo of Indonesia and Aleksandra Miroslaw from Poland, will take part in the competition.

The QR code for the ticket purchase of the 2024 IFSC Climbing World Cup

China has sent a 40-strong team. Among them, Long Jinbao, Deng Lijuan and Zhang Yuetong have already guaranteed their Olympic spots, thanks to performances in previous competitions.

Other athletes, including speed climbers Wu Peng and Niu Di, will practice and hone their skills at the Wujiang competition and prepare themselves for the Olympic Qualifier Series to be held in Shanghai next month and the Hungarian capital Budapest later in the year.

Ti Gong

Some of the climbers taking part in the competition (from left): China's Wu Peng, Japan's Sorato Anraku, and Slovenia's Janja Garnbret.

If you go:

Venue: Fenhu Culture And Sports Center 汾湖文体中心

Address: No.1555 Xinyou Road, Wujiang District, Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province 江苏省苏州市吴江区新友路1555号

