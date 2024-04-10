﻿
S. Korea's opposition party overwhelmingly leads exit polls in parliamentary elections

South Korea's main liberal opposition Democratic Party overwhelmingly led exit polls in parliamentary elections.
South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, and candidates react as they watch TVs broadcasting the results of exit polls for the parliamentary election at the National Assembly on April 10, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea.

South Korea's main liberal opposition Democratic Party overwhelmingly led exit polls in parliamentary elections, a survey from local broadcaster JTBC showed Wednesday.

The Democratic Party and its satellite party were projected to secure 168-193 seats, including the directly-contested constituency seats and the proportional representation slots.

The ruling conservative People Power Party and its satellite party were estimated to win 87-111 parliamentary seats.

The quadrennial polls for 300 members of the National Assembly were carried out at 14,259 voting stations across the Asian country to let voters cast ballots for 254 constituency seats and 46 PR slots.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
