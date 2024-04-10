Fudan Hospital opens neonatal center for critical diseases

The Fudan University Children's Hospital has opened a neonatal diagnosis and treatment center to handle critical diseases and focus on research.

Fudan University's Children's Hospital has announced the opening of a neonatal diagnosis and treatment facility. It will concentrate on all serious diseases that affect newborn children, as well as essential case health care and research.

The center, which has four intensive care units and two family units, will strive to deliver high-quality service and care as per worldwide standards, the hospital said on Wednesday.

The hospital's neonatal diagnosis and treatment department will assist with critical and challenging infant cases in Shanghai and neighboring provinces. Every year, the hospital receives approximately 4,000 such babies and is the pediatric hospital that receives the most preterm babies and babies with low birth weight in the country.

Premature babies are in danger of developing a variety of significant issues due to underdeveloped organs and systems. The hospital improves medical capability and introduces sophisticated theories and technologies, resulting in delicate patient management and service, a higher survival rate, and a reduction in very poor prognosis.



Ti Gong

Since 2017, the hospital has established a breast milk bank to receive donated breast milk, which has fed over 2,750 hospitalized babies and ensured that all babies with very low birth weight receive 100 percent pure breast milk. The measure effectively lowers the incidence and severity of necrotic enterocolitis in newborns.

With the development of the new center, the breast milk bank will also be relocated to the new building, and its capacity will be increased.

One of the center's highlights is two family areas, where parents can stay with and care for sick babies, enhancing their recuperation and reducing separation anxiety.

Medics will also provide these parents with personalized instructions on feeding, daily care, and emergency procedures.

A team of doctors from various departments will provide follow-up care for discharged youngsters to provide long-term management and support.

