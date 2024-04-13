Shanghai hold Beijing to keep unbeaten run in Chinese Super League

Shanghai Shenhua drew 1-1 with Beijing Guoan at home to maintain their unbeaten run in the Chinese Super League on Saturday.

Shanghai Shenhua drew 1-1 with Beijing Guoan at home to maintain their unbeaten run in the Chinese Super League on Saturday.

Beijing had been stunned by newly-promoted Shenzhen Peng City on the previous matchday, losing 2-1, while Shanghai had notched a convincing 4-1 victory over Wuhan Three Towns to make it five wins out of five matches and sit top of the table.

With a strong desire to beat the leaders, Beijing broke the deadlock in the fifth minute when China international striker Zhang Yuning fired home into the far corner.

Shenhua restored parity in the 25th minute when Brazilian striker Andre Luis slotted the ball into the far corner.

In the 82nd minute, Beijing defender He Yupeng was sent off for a second yellow card, but Shanghai were unable to take advantage of their numerical advantage and find a winner.

Elsewhere, Zhou Yuande and Jesus Godinez scored their maiden goals of the season in a 1-1 draw between Henan FC and Nantong Zhiyun.