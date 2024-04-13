﻿
News / Metro

Endoscopy center to meet local and international demands

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:20 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0
The world's largest endoscopy center is expected to open in Shanghai's Zhongshan Hospital later this year.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:20 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0

The world's largest endoscopy center is expected to open in Shanghai's Zhongshan Hospital later this year.

It will offer high-end and international-standard medical services, as well as process and theory to patients, hospital officials said during the Shanghai Symposium of Endoscopology and Sino-Japan ESD Summit on Saturday.

The hospital conducts 180,000 endoscopic diagnosis and treatment services annually at its headquarters in downtown Xuhui District. Along with its branches, the hospital carries out 200,000 endoscopy-related practices each year, one of the largest in the world.

"With the public's rising health awareness and increased medical capability, the demand for endoscopic diagnosis and treatment is rising year by year," said Dr Fan Jia, president of Zhongshan Hospital.

"Many diseases, which were subject to open surgery previously, can be solved through minimally-invasive endoscopy.

"Our current endoscopy center, which was built about 20 years ago, was designed based on the then service amount of 14,000 per year. So its design and scale can't meet the current demand.

"We decided to build a new endoscopy center, whose environment, process, equipment, staff and service will all be in line with international standards."

The new 6-floor center will also streamline the hospital's involvement in international medical tourism, which is highlighted by local health authorities.

To support the development of leading public hospitals and nurture service brands with international competency, the Shanghai Health Commission has announced a list of 13 leading public hospitals with high medical capability, strong innovative demands and international service experiences to carry out and step up international medical tourism.

Zhongshan Hospital, which is on the list, said the new endoscopy center will further streamline its high-quality development and help attract more international patients.

"In a recent case, a patient from Papua New Guinea came all the way to Zhongshan for my treatment after learning about fame," said Dr Zhou Pinghong, director of Zhongshan's endoscopy center. "He received very good treatment outcome on his tumor in his intestinal tract."

Dr Zhou also showcased high-end skills at Saturday's symposium, which attracts 3,500 participants from home and abroad, and 160,000 online participants.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Zhongshan Hospital
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     