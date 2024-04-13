﻿
Let's go to F1 driver Zhou Guanyu exhibition

An exclusive exhibition about China's first F1 driver Zhou Guanyu is being staged at the downtown Shanghai Jing'An Kerry Centre.
Ti Gong

Zhou Guanyu's go kart takes pride of place.

An exclusive exhibition about China's first F1 driver Zhou Guanyu is being staged at the downtown Shanghai Jing'An Kerry Center.

"From 2004 to 2024: Zhou Guanyu's Homecoming Special Exhibition" features Zhou's journey over the past 20 years, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Chinese Grand Prix.

F1 lovers and Zhou's fans can take a peek into Zhou's personal items such as his racing suits, helmets he designed, and various trophies he won.

Also featured are the F1 ticket from the Chinese Grand Prix Zhou first watched 20 years ago, and the go-kart that he drove when he won the Rotax Euro Challenge and Super One British Championships.

The façade of the Lululemon flagship store at Shanghai Jing'An Kerry Center on downtown Nanjing Road W has been re-decorated with Zhou's icon combined with the sports leisure brand's logo and giant flags with "Let's Go," his catchphrase in racing.

Event info:

Date: through May 13, 10am-10pm

Venue: Jing'An Kerry Center Lululemon store Lululemon上海静安嘉里中心门店

Address: No. 1515, Nanjing Road W East Section L1 静安区南京西路1515号东区L1

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE
