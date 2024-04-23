﻿
News / Sport

Star-packed Archery World Cup takes place in Pudong

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  11:46 UTC+8, 2024-04-24       0
The 2024 Archery World Cup is being held in the Pudong New Area, gathering over 300 athletes from home and abroad, including Olympic and world champions.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  11:46 UTC+8, 2024-04-24       0

The 2024 Hyundai Archery World Cup is being held in Pudong this week, bringing together more than 300 athletes from 46 countries and regions, including four Olympic champions and 11 world champions.

The Shanghai competition is a ranking event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. After the Shanghai stop, the World Cup will also visit South Korea and Turkey.

Star-packed Archery World Cup takes place in Pudong
Imaginechina

The 2024 Archery World Cup will be held in Pudong's Yuanshen Sports Center and Lujiazui area.

Ten gold medals will be produced in this year's event, covering men's and women's compound and recurve competitions for singles, teams, and mixed teams.

The Yuanshen Sports Center in Pudong will host the qualifying and elimination rounds from April 23 to 26. The finals will be held at the Riverside Financial Plaza in Lujiazui area. Six hundred seats will be made accessible to spectators, doubling last year's number.

The star-packed entry list includes some of the world's best archers. In the Olympic sport of recurve, South Korea's Olympic gold medalists Kim Woo-jin and Kim Je-deok are leading the men's lineup. The women's lineup is led by current world No.1 Casey Kaufhold from the United States and the world's third-ranked Alejandra Valencia from Mexico.

Star-packed Archery World Cup takes place in Pudong
Ti Gong

Thomas Aubert, World Archery head of events and marketing, speaks at the opening ceremony for the Archery World Cup.

The compound competitions will feature world's top ranked Mike Schloesser from the Netherlands and Ella Gibson form England.

China is sending an eight-member team, featuring both veteran and young athletes, for the recurve competitions.

"The athletes have just completed their winter training," said Mu Yong, team leader of the Chinese archery national team.

"We make use of the high-level international events like the Archery World Cup in Shanghai to practice the archers' mental power and stability in big competitions," he added.

Star-packed Archery World Cup takes place in Pudong
Imaginechina

Residents will be given an opportunity to experience the sport during an archery carnival.

"We are sure that Shanghai will provide the best possible playground for the archers to compete and prepared for the Paris Olympic Games," said Thomas Aubert, World Archery Head of Events and Marketing.

Ninety volunteers have been recruited to provide multi-language services for the event. A citizen's archery carnival will also be organized. Selected amateur archers will be invited to exchange skills with some of the star athletes on Friday.

Star-packed Archery World Cup takes place in Pudong

Scan the QR code for Archery World Cup tickets.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Lujiazui
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     