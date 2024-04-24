Former senior legislator of Shanghai indicted for bribery

Dong Yunhu, a former senior legislator of Shanghai, has been indicted on bribery charges, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Following the completion of investigations by the National Commission of Supervision, the people's procuratorate of Hefei City in east China's Anhui Province filed Dong's case to the city's intermediate people's court, according to the SPP statement.

Dong was a former secretary of the leading Party members' group of the Standing Committee of Shanghai Municipal People's Congress and former chairman of the committee.

Prosecutors accused Dong of taking advantage of his various posts and abusing his power to seek illicit gains for others, while illegally accepting an especially huge amount of money and valuables in return.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights, interrogated him, and listened to the defense counsel's arguments, the statement noted.