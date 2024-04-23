Georgian boy with multiple failed surgeries finally cured in Shanghai

Tearful father thanks doctors at the Children's Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai following operations in three other countries that had failed to correct his son's problem.

A 5-year-old Georgian boy is recovering after successful surgery at the Children's Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai following failed operations in three other countries.

The boy had a surgery for lymphangioma, benign malformations of the lymphatic system, in Georgia in 2018 but suffered facial paralysis since then. He started to suffer from leaks of spinal fluid through his nose plus meningitis from 2020 to 2023 and received four surgeries in Georgia and Turkey, all of which failed to treat the problem.

Local hospitals said the spinal fluid rhinorrhea was caused by high pressure in the brain. So the family took him to Turkey for another two surgeries in 2023 and he was transferred to Iran for another operation, which also failed.

Due to his condition, he suffered frequent meningitis and was in a critical condition.

With an introduction from Shanghai business partners, the family contacted the children's hospital for help and brought him to Shanghai on March 12.

The hospital designed a surgical plan led by the ENT department and supported by the neurosurgery and intensive medicine departments.

Since the boy has received several previous surgeries, his condition was complicated. The hospital also contacted experts from other hospitals to perfect a surgical plan.

The surgery on March 20 was a success and there were no spinal fluid leaks two weeks after surgery.

When doctors told the family the good news, the father had tears in his eyes as he expressed his gratitude to all medics and respect for their skills.

Hospital officials said it was typical case of successful international medical tourism, which has been boosted by local government.

To streamline the development of leading public hospitals and nurture service brands with international competency, the Shanghai Health Commission announced a first group of 13 hospitals in November last year.

All hospitals are city-level facilities with high medical capabilities, strong innovative demands and international service experience.

The Children's Hospital of Fudan University, which is on the list, said international patients can receive its clinical practice, participate in clinical trials and undergo high-end health care under the medical tourism scheme.