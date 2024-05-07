Zhejiang defender Yue fined by club for improper conduct

Zhejiang FC announced on Tuesday that their defender Yue Xin has been fined 30,000 yuan (US$4,156) for his unsportsmanlike conduct in the club's 4-0 loss to Shanghai Shenhua.

Zhejiang FC announced on Tuesday that their defender Yue Xin has been fined 30,000 yuan (US$4,156) for his unsportsmanlike conduct in the club's 4-0 loss to Shanghai Shenhua in Sunday's Chinese Super League game.

Yue thumped the ball onto a billboard on the field side in protest when the referee halted play in the 72nd minute, earning himself a red card for his second offense of that game.

When he walked off the field, the player tried to shake hands with the Zhejiang side head coach Jordi Vinyals, but was waved away by the Spaniard.

"Player Yue Xin was sent off after he received a red card for non-technological or tactical reasons," the Zhejiang club said in a statement, explaining the reason for the fine slapped on the player.

In addition to the fine, the Hangzhou-based club also requested the defender to confess his mistake and offer an apology before the club team.

"The whole team should take lessons from this accident to make sure nothing similar happens in the future," the Zhejiang club said in the statement.