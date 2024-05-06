﻿
Feature / Taste

An innovative take on traditional Taiwanese cuisine

﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  12:54 UTC+8, 2024-05-07       0
Park South is a modern Taiwanese restaurant that combines Minnan (Fujian and Guangdong provinces) cuisine with Japanese and other international influences.
﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  12:54 UTC+8, 2024-05-07       0
An innovative take on traditional Taiwanese cuisine
Courtesy of Park South

The founders with creative backgrounds curated a modern, beautifully-designed Taiwanese diner across the road from the Huashan Greenland.

Park South, a modern Taiwanese restaurant, has opened on Huashan Road.

The two-level street-front venue is located across from Huashan Greenland. The Chinese name (南鸽餐厅) refers to the Pipi pigeon as the spirit animal of Park South, commemorating the importance of ordinary and daily rituals of life, including eating, conversing, drinking, and enjoying the park, like a wandering pigeon.

The owners, who come from creative backgrounds, curated the space by combining free-flowing colors and materials in an inspiring way. It leads to a modern, funky venue for a fun night out, with the first floor for dining and the second floor serving drinks and cocktails.

An innovative take on traditional Taiwanese cuisine
Courtesy of Park South

Chef Andrew Moo has created a menu that is inspired by Taiwanese food.

Chef Andrew Moo (Yaya's & GOODMAN) has joined the team to develop a menu inspired by Taiwanese cuisine but not limited to it.

Taiwanese cuisine is typically associated with snacks at roadside cafes and night markets. It is usually a fusion of cuisines, mostly Chinese (particularly Minnan, which refers to Fujian and parts of Guangdong provinces), Japanese, and other international influences.

Moo has been exploring ways to elevate or reinvent conventional dishes and snacks. He created the new flavors after his research trips to Tainan, Taichung, and Taipei.

An innovative take on traditional Taiwanese cuisine
Yang Di

House-cured salmon is dressed with lime coconut milk, ginger-scallion mustard, and crushed wasabi peas.

An innovative take on traditional Taiwanese cuisine
Courtesy of Park South

Three Cup Pigeon is a must-try here.

Begin your evening with a few appetizers, such as edamame. These aren't your typical edamame. An alley-side BBQ stall in Tainan serves as the inspiration for Edamame. It is stir-fried with garlic, chilies, and black beans and marinated overnight.

Taiwan popcorn chicken — bite-sized fried chicken with a textural crunch and deep flavor — is the mainstay of Taiwan's bustling night markets. You can enjoy it right here now. Pork neck marinated in honey and soy sauce is roasted and served with homemade hot sauce, sweet soy sauce, and Taiwan spice, making it soft and tasty.

A Taiwanese dinner is not complete without Three Cup Chicken. Surprisingly, Moo creatively uses pigeons instead. Moo prepares this unique creation by frying the pigeon and slowly braising it with aromatics. Braised pork with rice and Dan Dan noodles are also a must-try.

An innovative take on traditional Taiwanese cuisine
Courtesy of Park South

Barak glutinous rice wine

Along with its food, Park South serves wines and beverages. Mixologist Zikker (ex-Slurp & Sip) uses house-infused Chinese liquors and local ingredients to create innovative cocktails. A new cocktail menu, "Vintage ‘Me’mory," inspired by old Taiwanese tunes, is in the works.

If you go:

Opening hours:

Park South (1F)

Lunch 11:00-14:00

Dinner: 17:30-24:00 (22:00 last order for food)

Bark (2F) 19:00-02:00

(Closed on Mondays)

Tel: 13032163372

Address: Unit 102, No.121, Lane 1520 Huashan Rd

Average price: 160 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Greenland
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     