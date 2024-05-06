An innovative take on traditional Taiwanese cuisine

Park South is a modern Taiwanese restaurant that combines Minnan (Fujian and Guangdong provinces) cuisine with Japanese and other international influences.

Park South, a modern Taiwanese restaurant, has opened on Huashan Road.

The two-level street-front venue is located across from Huashan Greenland. The Chinese name (南鸽餐厅) refers to the Pipi pigeon as the spirit animal of Park South, commemorating the importance of ordinary and daily rituals of life, including eating, conversing, drinking, and enjoying the park, like a wandering pigeon.

The owners, who come from creative backgrounds, curated the space by combining free-flowing colors and materials in an inspiring way. It leads to a modern, funky venue for a fun night out, with the first floor for dining and the second floor serving drinks and cocktails.

Chef Andrew Moo (Yaya's & GOODMAN) has joined the team to develop a menu inspired by Taiwanese cuisine but not limited to it.

Taiwanese cuisine is typically associated with snacks at roadside cafes and night markets. It is usually a fusion of cuisines, mostly Chinese (particularly Minnan, which refers to Fujian and parts of Guangdong provinces), Japanese, and other international influences.

Moo has been exploring ways to elevate or reinvent conventional dishes and snacks. He created the new flavors after his research trips to Tainan, Taichung, and Taipei.

Begin your evening with a few appetizers, such as edamame. These aren't your typical edamame. An alley-side BBQ stall in Tainan serves as the inspiration for Edamame. It is stir-fried with garlic, chilies, and black beans and marinated overnight.

Taiwan popcorn chicken — bite-sized fried chicken with a textural crunch and deep flavor — is the mainstay of Taiwan's bustling night markets. You can enjoy it right here now. Pork neck marinated in honey and soy sauce is roasted and served with homemade hot sauce, sweet soy sauce, and Taiwan spice, making it soft and tasty.

A Taiwanese dinner is not complete without Three Cup Chicken. Surprisingly, Moo creatively uses pigeons instead. Moo prepares this unique creation by frying the pigeon and slowly braising it with aromatics. Braised pork with rice and Dan Dan noodles are also a must-try.

Along with its food, Park South serves wines and beverages. Mixologist Zikker (ex-Slurp & Sip) uses house-infused Chinese liquors and local ingredients to create innovative cocktails. A new cocktail menu, "Vintage ‘Me’mory," inspired by old Taiwanese tunes, is in the works.



If you go:

Opening hours:

Park South (1F)

Lunch 11:00-14:00

Dinner: 17:30-24:00 (22:00 last order for food)

Bark (2F) 19:00-02:00

(Closed on Mondays)

Tel: 13032163372



Address: Unit 102, No.121, Lane 1520 Huashan Rd

Average price: 160 yuan