Ti Gong

Qingpu District has released a bilingual coffee guide for the first time, allowing tourists from home and abroad to find the best brews.

The 2024 Best of Jiangnan - Qingpu Coffee Manual includes cafes in villages, at B&Bs, tourist attractions, shopping malls, and neighborhoods across the district.

Coffee enthusiasts can find the address, an introduction, and photos of each cafe on the manual in advance of their visit.

The 2024 Best of Jiangnan-Qingpu Coffee Culture Festival which started on April 28 has spurred the district's holiday market, the district government said on Monday.

The Yangtze River Delta coffee bazaar, a highlight of the festival, held at Zhujiajiao Watertown during the May Day holiday, also proved popular. Covering 8,000 square meters, it bought together 45 businesses and some found their stocks for four days were empty on the first day of the bazaar due to booming business.

Ti Gong

The pet-friendly bazaar also attracted many pet owners who visited with their pets, according to the district government.

Among the Jiangnan flavors featured at the bazaar were a herbal coffee brewed by the Qing Post Office, a signature attraction of Zhujiajiao; and the Qingpu TCM Hospital. Wujiang tuzao (clay oven) coffee, and Kunshan Aozao (literarily means dirty in Chinese) noodles were also on offer.

Ti Gong

As an important part of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone Double Five Shopping Festival, the festival boosted the district's tourism market and consumption, the district government said.

Coupons were distributed during the festival, stringing shopping malls, cultural venues, ancient town tourist attractions, and villages across the district and stimulating "micro-vacation" sales.

Ti Gong

During the festival through June, 11 subdistricts and towns across the district will visit local small boutique cafes and select the most beautiful in the district.

Coffee-walk activities will be hosted at shopping malls through November. Major shopping malls, tourist attractions, and 26 minsu (the Chinese version of B&B) across the district will offer discounts to boost cultural and tourism consumption.