WADA to hold extraordinary Foundation Board meeting over contamination case involving swimmers from China

Xinhua
  14:39 UTC+8, 2024-05-14       0
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has decided to hold an extraordinary meeting of its Foundation Board to discuss the contamination case involving swimmers from China.
Xinhua
  14:39 UTC+8, 2024-05-14

WADA said on Monday that the meeting will be held virtually at 7am EDT on Friday after WADA's Executive Committee (ExCo) already met regarding the case on April 25.

WADA said on Monday that the meeting will be held virtually at 7am EDT on Friday after WADA's Executive Committee (ExCo) already met regarding the case on April 25.

"The objective of the Board meeting is to provide members with the opportunity to be further informed on this important matter by WADA experts and to be able to ask any questions that they may have," it said.

WADA Executive Committee members and media were invited to observe the meeting.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Top ﻿
     