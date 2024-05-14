﻿
Commune Market brings cool summer vibes to Shanghai

The Commune Market is back with a bang, offering the trendiest summer market in Shanghai.

With three consecutive events on May 18-19, June 1-2, and June 8-9, get ready to dive into the coolest summer vibes in the city.

You can explore the most promising designers in Shanghai, showcasing not just fashion but a lifestyle attitude. Find that perfect summer outfit or unique accessory that will steal your heart.

Indulge in mouthwatering cuisines from around the world, ranging from authentic local snacks to international delights.

Bring your furry friends along for a day of fun. The Commune Market welcomes pets, ensuring that everyone can join in on the excitement.

Join us for three weekends of fun-filled festivities at the Weave!

Date: May 18-19, June 1-2, June 8-9, 2pm-9pm on Saturdays, Sunday 2pm-8pm on Sundays

Venue: The Weave

Address: 277 Wuxing Rd 吴兴路277号

