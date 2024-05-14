﻿
News / Metro

New multilingual tax consultation system to help expats in Shanghai

The State Taxation Administration's 12366 Shanghai (International) Tax Service Center has unveiled a multi-channel tax consultation service system with services in eight languages.
HelloRF

Advice on tax is available in eight languages.

The State Taxation Administration's 12366 Shanghai (International) Tax Service Center recently unveiled its brand-new multilingual, multi-channel tax consultation service system.

It represents yet another innovative upgrade in services from the 12366 China international tax service hotline, expertly addressing the needs of cross-border entities.

This consultation system is supported by cutting-edge technologies such as voice recognition, manual calibration, and online networking. It operates across multiple channels including telephone, online platforms (official website) and mobile devices, offering tax consultation services in eight languages: English, Japanese, Korean, French, German, Spanish, Russian, and Arabic. Users can freely inquire and receive professional responses in their native language.

Since the inception of the 12366 hotline in 2016, the center has successively introduced various international tax consultation services, including bilingual manual consultation, broadcasts in six languages, and the pioneering English intelligent voice consultation within the national tax system.

The launch of this innovative initiative will offer a more tailored and personalized service, supporting the healthy growth of foreign enterprises in Shanghai and overseas entities looking to invest in China.

The administration is also collaborating with City News Service (CNS), Shanghai's one-stop information and service platform dedicated to making life in Shanghai seamless for expats, to promote tax-related matters, including income tax and tax refunds on departure, among others.

The State Taxation Administration in Shanghai is committed to creating a tax service platform that is more user-friendly, international, and modern. This initiative aims to contribute to the establishment of a world-class business environment in Shanghai.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
