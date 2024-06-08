﻿
News / Sport

Messi: Argentina are Copa America favorites

Xinhua
  15:13 UTC+8, 2024-06-08       0
Argentina captain Lionel Messi has declared the Albiceleste frontrunners to win the upcoming Copa America in the United States.
Xinhua
  15:13 UTC+8, 2024-06-08       0
Messi: Argentina are Copa America favorites
Imaginechina

Argentina won the Copa America in 2021, its first major title since 1993 and the first major international crown for Lionel Messi. The captain hopes to lead the team to defend their title.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has declared the Albiceleste frontrunners to win the upcoming Copa America in the United States.

The reigning World Cup and Copa America champions will begin their title defense against Canada on June 20 before also facing Chile and Peru in the group stage.

"I think that Argentina is always the favorite," Messi said in an interview with Argentine news service Infobae.

"Even before the current period [of success], Argentina was a candidate, just like Brazil. This Copa America will be no exception."

The 36-year-old Inter Miami forward added: "I think all of the South American teams are very strong right now. Uruguay is very good, Colombia, Ecuador. Each game will be a tough contest and it's going to be a very even tournament."

Argentina will finalize their preparations for the world's oldest continental football competition with friendlies against Ecuador and Guatemala on June 9 and 14.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     