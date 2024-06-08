Waste disposal of recyclables made easier

Litter bins designed for different recyclables have been installed in downtown Jing'ansi area in a refinement of waste sorting management.

Instead of an all-in-one recycling bin, four different bins for metal, plastic, paper and glass have been put in 12 public spaces like parks, malls and hotels.

The area was recently appointed as the city's first demonstration zone for refined waste sorting classification in a public place.

According to Hotel Equatorial Shanghai, guests used to throw empty glass bottles, beverage cans and plastic takeout containers into one bin, but now there are four different bins which makes waste sorting easier.

Officials from the Jing'ansi Subdistrict said more public places will be included. A digital platform, which provides detailed and real-time information about waste sorting, is being upgraded to help local officials promote the development of a "zero-waste" community.