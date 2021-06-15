Porsche to recall 1,571 vehicles in China

Porsche (China) Motors Ltd. will recall 1,571 imported vehicles from the Chinese market next month, according to the country's top quality watchdog.

The recall is set to begin on July 5 and will involve some imported Panamera and Taycan models manufactured between February 2, 2021 and May 11, 2021, according to a statement on the State Administration for Market Regulation website.

The front axle lower trailing arms may not have been forged to specification, said the statement, adding that the trailing arms could fracture and fail in extreme cases.

The company said it would replace defective parts free of charge to eliminate safety concerns.