Biz / Auto

Porsche to recall 1,571 vehicles in China

Xinhua
  20:48 UTC+8, 2021-06-15       0
Porsche (China) Motors Ltd. will recall 1,571 imported vehicles from the Chinese market next month, according to the country's top quality watchdog.
Xinhua
  20:48 UTC+8, 2021-06-15       0

Porsche (China) Motors Ltd. will recall 1,571 imported vehicles from the Chinese market next month, according to the country's top quality watchdog.

The recall is set to begin on July 5 and will involve some imported Panamera and Taycan models manufactured between February 2, 2021 and May 11, 2021, according to a statement on the State Administration for Market Regulation website.

The front axle lower trailing arms may not have been forged to specification, said the statement, adding that the trailing arms could fracture and fail in extreme cases.

The company said it would replace defective parts free of charge to eliminate safety concerns.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     