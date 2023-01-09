﻿
Biz / Auto

China's auto brand Hongqi to boost overseas expansion

Xinhua
  16:07 UTC+8, 2023-01-09       0
Hongqi, a car brand under China's leading automaker FAW Group Co., Ltd., will accelerate expansion in the overseas high-end auto market with a focus on the European region.
Xinhua
  16:07 UTC+8, 2023-01-09       0

Hongqi, a car brand under China's leading automaker FAW Group Co., Ltd., will accelerate expansion in the overseas high-end auto market with a focus on the European region, the company said Monday.

The Chinese luxury auto brand will build more than 700 experience sites, over 1,000 service stores, and 600,000 charging terminals, the company said.

It also plans to boost overseas sales to account for over 10 percent of its total sales by 2025 and 25 percent of the total sales by 2030.

According to the company, Hongqi aims to achieve total sales of more than 1 million units by 2025, including over 500,000 units of new energy vehicles (NEVs). By 2030, sales are expected to exceed 1.5 million units, with NEVs being the majority.

Hongqi, meaning "red flag" in the Chinese language, has grown to be China's iconic marque since its establishment in 1958 through years of limo services for national ceremonial events. The brand achieved sales of 310,000 units in 2022, up 3 percent year on year.

FAW Group is one of China's oldest and largest automotive manufacturers. It was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     