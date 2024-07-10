﻿
China's NEV output, sales register fast growth in H1

Xinhua
  17:47 UTC+8, 2024-07-10
China's production and sales of new energy vehicles continued to maintain rapid growth in the first six months of this year.
China's production and sales of new energy vehicles continued to maintain rapid growth in the first six months of this year, with the NEV market share steadily increasing in the domestic market, industry data showed on Wednesday.

During the period, the production of NEVs reached about 4.93 million units, rising 30.1 percent year on year, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The sales of NEVs stood at 4.94 million units, growing by 32 percent from a year earlier, the data reveals. The market share of NEVs in China reached 35.2 percent by the end of June.

Chinese-made NEVs registered fast growth in both production and sales during the period. By the end of June this year, the production and sales of NEVs made in China exceeded 30 million units, according to the CAAM.

In June alone, the production and sales of NEVs hit 1 million units and 1.05 million units, respectively, representing an increase of 28.1 percent and 30.1 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, some 605,000 units of NEVs were exported, representing a year-on-year increase of 13.2 percent, the data shows.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
