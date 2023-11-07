Michelin embraces sustainability at CIIE

Leading mobility company Michelin innovates with passion for better lives at this year's China International Import Expo

"With passion, we innovate for a better life in motion,” is the theme of leading mobility company Michelin at this year’s China International Import Expo.

To achieve this, the company has created a Michelin Circuit Park, which fully showcases the culture and passion of Michelin motorsports, including the inspiration for a sustainable city, its vision and belief in continuous innovation, and plan to create a better life through cooperation.

The circuit was chosen as the structure for the park because circuits have a special significance for Michelin as the starting point for numerous innovations, indicating its race for change for more than 130 years. A park contains people’s happy memories and limitless imaginations, and is an ideal projection of a better life.

The park consists of five exhibition zones – “Roller Coaster,” “Urban Fantasy,” “Inspiration Station,” “Creativity Square,” and “Tomorrow Land.” It connects Michelin and every visitor, connects innovation and life, and connects today’s expectations with tomorrow’s vision.

The zones showcase Michelin’s performance, passion, and dedication on the track in racing, on the road in daily life, and en route for a perfect trip and food.

“Michelin wants to highlight that it is green and environmentally friendly,” said Wang Zhaohua, senior vice president of Michelin (China) Investment Co Ltd.

A tire made of 63 percent sustainable materials is the first entry exhibit of this CIIE, and is the first in Asia. The tires are adapted for the Mission H24, a prototype hydrogen racing car, and Porsche’s electric racing car, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance.

The sustainable materials used in this “green” tire include natural rubber, carbon black recovered from used tires, steel recovered from scrap steel, and extracts of orange peel, lemon peel, rosin, and sunflower oil.

In 2021, Michelin showcased 46 percent sustainable material tires at the fourth CIIE. The 63 percent sustainable material tire marks a new chapter of Michelin’s story at the CIIE.

Michelin has the ambition to have an average of 40 percent sustainable materials in tires across all product lines by 2030. “By 2050, all tires will be produced from 100 percent bio-based, renewable and recyclable sustainable materials,” Wang said.“We will achieve a full value chain covering raw material, production, distribution, sales, used tire recycling and consumer training to realize a green and intelligent Michelin.”

The Michelin Guide is another highlight of the company, which features a 5-meter-tall red book at its booth. Because the first guide had a red cover, which is the same design used for the “Big Red Book” today, the Michelin Guide has always been known as the “Red Guide.”

So far, there are five Michelin Guide destinations on the Chinese mainland — Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing, Chengdu, and Hangzhou.

To highlight eco-friendly pioneer restaurants, the Michelin Green Star has been introduced to boost sustainable gastronomy and stimulate awareness and actions both within the industry and toward gourmets.

Wang said Michelin wants to spread its “All Sustainable” approach, which emphasizes the right balance between people, profit, and planet.