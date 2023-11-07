Amway returns to CIIE, takes aim at public health benefits

Amway's booth at the 6th CIIE showcases the company's dedication toward consumers' core health demands, and its scientific research achievements and innovative products.

With the 6th China International Import Expo kicking off in Shanghai on Sunday, China has once again signalled its intention toward true multilateralism and building a more open consensus.

Amway, the world’s largest direct selling company, is back at this year’s CIIE, and is targeting the public’s diversified needs for health and wellness-related products and services.

Amway’s booth showcases the company’s dedication toward consumers’ core health demands, and its scientific research achievements and innovative products, shedding light on platform-level and personalized health solutions.

It’s the latest representation of the company’s continuous efforts to enhance public health and make a contribution to the Healthy China blueprint.

Amway (China) President Yu Fang said that the expo serves as an effective initiative to promote consumption and expand opening up, signaling China’s determination and commitment to share development opportunities with the world. This has greatly enhanced Amway’s confidence to make further investment in China, he added.

Amway’s headquarters attaches great importance to the plethora of opportunities in the process of China’s modernization, and will comprehensively deepen its localization strategy in the country, continue to increase its investment, and actively integrate into the new pattern of domestic-international dual circulation.

As the general public’s mindset has shifted toward disease prevention instead of treatment, health and wellness-related consumption has gained even higher attention and focus in China.

Amway said it has recorded positive growth and unveiled a new corporate strategy to fully embrace the unlimited growth potential in China’s modernization.

At the six-day CIIE, the American company is focusing on the key health-related demands and scenarios such as nutritional balance, anti-aging, weight management, and cardiovascular health.

It launched a series of holistic solutions and platforms which fully leverage the resources and expertise of its key product Nutrilite in the nutrition and health and wellness fields, to better satisfy the diversified and personalized consumer health needs, serving juveniles, adults, pregnant women, middle-aged and the elderly, as well as chronic disease patients.

Entering China 28 years ago, Amway, which has businesses in over 100 countries and regions, has stayed in line with the country’s national strategy and has been pushing forward industry development by responding to latest market trends.

China has remained the largest single market for Amway globally for 20 consecutive years.

Yu also noted that since Amway participated in the first CIIE in 2018, it has accelerated the pace of new product launches and research and development efforts.

It has been deeply integrated into the China market and the vast opportunities of consumption upgrade, while also comprehensively upgrading its localization strategy, and continuing to strengthen investment in the country.

Over the past three years, Amway China has adjusted its corporate strategy and allocated more resources to fit well with the macro-policy of building a “Healthy China.”

It has allocated more resources and enhanced its capabilities and expertise in the health and wellness field by positioning itself as a “promoter of holistic health” to intensify R&D and innovation, and strengthened its digitalization and operational capabilities to build a strong and resilient business.

Amway earlier this year announced ambitious plans to invest 600 million yuan (US$84.5 million) in its Guangzhou production base over the next five years to improve quality and efficiency as it pursues a progressive business vision.

With its corporate vision of “helping people live a healthier and better life,” Amway will continue to pursue integrated development by joining hands with various stakeholders to create new value for high-quality development in China, the company said.